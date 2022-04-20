Deepika: Often remind yourself about where you''ve come from

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone is super nostalgic as she shared a few old pictures with her friends.

Along with the images, she emphasised on the importance of roots in life.

"They say look ahead...But ever so often remind yourself about where you''ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey," Deepika wrote on Instagram.

The photographs appear to be from Deepika''s school or college trip with her friends.

During the lockdown, Deepika has treated her fans with a lot of her old pictures.

Last month, on her father''s birthday, she posted a wish along with a childhood picture.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen opposite her husband, actor Ranveer Singh in "''83". She is also a part of Shakun Batra''s next.

--IANS