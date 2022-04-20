Deepika Singh''s mother admitted to hospital after actress'' plea

New Delhi: Television actress Deepika Singh''s mother has finally been admitted to Delhi''s Sir Gangaram Hospital with the help of Delhi government.

Deepika took to Facebook to share her gratitude to the state government.

"Thank you to Delhi Govt and health minister for the immediate response to my tweet and video. Finally my mother got admission in Sir Gangaram hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery," the actress posted on Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier on Saturday, IANS had reported how Deepika shared a video on social media where she spoke about her mother being tested COVID 19 positive and how several hospitals in Delhi are refusing to admit her citing lack of bed.

The actress'' parents reside in Arya Nagar of Delhi''s Paharganj area, in a joint family set-up with 45 people. While her father is also being suspected of having contracted the virus, her grandmother has breathing trouble.

The "Diya Aur Baati Hum" actress could not fly to Delhi from Mumbai because she has a small child, but her sister Anamika has flown to the Capital to be with their parents.

