Deepika-Priyanka's dance face-off similar to Madhuri-Ash's 'Dola Re Dola'?

The dance face-off between Bollywood queens Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the upcoming film 'Bajirao Mastani' has become the talk of the town of late. Renowned choreographer Remo D' Souza, who is choreographing the dance sequence, vouched that Deepika and Priyanka's face-off will be surely compared with Madhuri and Aishwarya's hit number 'Dola Re Dola' from 'Devdas', as per a Mid-Day report. Keeping the comparison in mind, Remo is having a tough time choreographing the song. The shooting for the face-off has already begun at Film City. The dance number is a compilation of Lavani folk and classical dance. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film 'Bajirao Mastani' revolves around Maratha Peshwa Baji Rao I and his second wife Mastani. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Bajirao, Deepika will be his second wife, whereas Priyanka will be his first wife. The film is slated to release on Dec 25, this year.