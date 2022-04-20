Deepika Padukone wishes her 'little one' Anisha on birthday

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone has wished her sister Anisha Padukone on her birthday on Wednesday. The Bollywood actress thanked Anisha for being the anchor in her life and keeping her grounded.

"2.2.2021. Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day 'My Little One'! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you! #happybirthday @anishapadukone," Deepika wrote on Instagram. She also posted a picture of the two sisters.

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has "83" in line where she features opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure "Fighter", directed by Siddharth Anand.

—IANS