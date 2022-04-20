Deepika Padukone Visits Parmartha Niketan Ashram And Attends Ganga Aarti In Haridwar

Rishikesh: Noted Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Monday visited the Parmartha Niketan Ashram along the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh.She also took part in the Ganga Aarti along with her relatives and friends.Swami Chidananda Saraswati, who heads the ashram, gifted her a Rudraksha sapling and said if the saints, singers and actors worked together for cleanliness the mission will easily achieve its objective.