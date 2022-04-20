Deepika Padukone shoots folk song for Padmavati

Mumbai: Shooting of a folk song featuring actress Deepika Padukone for the upcoming film "Padmavati", began at Mehboob Studio here today. A huge set has been put up at the studio in suburban Bandra, which has been cordoned off for the shoot of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film.





"We have started shooting for a song...It's a folk song...A Rajasthani song. The set is huge and it's grandeur. The song features only Deepika Padukone," a source said. When asked about the lyrics of the song, sources only said, "It's Ghoomar." The background dancers were seen wearing a traditional lehenga, blouse and dupatta and decked up with heavy jewellery.





In the period drama film, Shahid Kapoor will play Raja Ratan Singh, the Rajput ruler and husband of queen Padmavati (Deepika), while Ranveer Singh will be seen as Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi sultan, who falls in love with Padmavati. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was also present at the same studio, went to meet Deepika.

PTI





