Deepika Padukone returns to social media with 'audio diary'

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who had deleted all her posts on social media, has made a comeback on the platforms with an audio diary. Deepika posted her Audio Diary on Twitter and Instagram.



In the audio clip, she said: "Hi everyone. Welcome to 'My Audio Diary', a record of my thoughts and feelings. I'm sure you will agree with me that 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and being present. As for 2021, all I can wish for myself and everyone around me is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year."

Deepika captioned the audio clip: "It's 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for...?"

The actress earlier shocked fans and followers by deleting all posts from her social media platforms on December 31.

Currently, Deepika has 27.7 million followers on Twitter and on Instagram she has a fan following of 52.5 million.

The actress is currently vacationing with husband, actor Ranveer Singh, in Rajasthan.

Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83" where Ranveer plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev.

She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

—IANS