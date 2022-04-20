Deepika Padukone quits as MAMI Chairperson

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Monday announced that she has stepped down as the Chairperson of Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), citing her assignments commitments.

The 35-year-old actor, who took over the position in 2019, took to her Instagram stories and wrote: "Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home. I have come to realise however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires."

"I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime," she added.

In 2019, the actress took over the role from filmmaker Kiran Rao. MAMI is a public trust which organises the Mumbai Film Festival.

Deepika will be seen next in sports drama '83', opposite to her husband Ranveer Singh, who portrays former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Currently she is shooting Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathan'.

—UNI