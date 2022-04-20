    Menu
    Deepika Padukone posts 'SpongeBob' meme on herself

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had laugh on herself on social media, sharing a hilarious SpongeBob meme that features her.

    Deepika posted the meme on her Instagram Stories. In the meme, there is a comparison drawn between Squidward, a popular character from the show "SpongeBob", and a picture of her dressed in an all-black ensemble.

    On the image featuring the cartoon character is written "Sqidward" and on the actress's picture is mentioned "Squidward Pro Max". Above all, Deepika put a GIF that read: "OK".

    On the work front, she is awaiting the release of "83", and is also working on director Shakun Batra's next film.

    --IANS


