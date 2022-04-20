Deepika Padukone organises her kitchen during COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: Continuing with her trend of 'productivity in the time of COVID-19', actor Deepika Padukone spent her Monday at home organising pulses and other essentials in her kitchen.

The actor who shares insights from her days indoors on Instagram through different episodes revealed about her Monday plans.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor posted a picture of slips that had name tags of different kitchen ingredients to be put up on the boxes kept next to a label printing machine.

The slips had names of ingredients like Poha, Besan, Rajma, Red Chana, Red Masoor Dal, and others. She also mentioned a famous Japanese organising consultant Marie Kondo and termed herself a "wannabe Marie Kondo".

"Season 1: Episode 6 You know...In case it wasn't clear enough... #wannabemariekondo Productivity in the time of COVID-19!" she captioned the picture.

















Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently staying at home to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus which has affected a total of 1071 people in India. Today is the sixth day of the government imposed 21-day lockdown, aimed at curbing the spread of the highly contagious infection. (ANI)