Deepika Padukone not to star opposite Hrithik Roshan?

New Delhi: Bollywood's top notch actress Deepika Padukone got the cash registers ringing with her successful venture 'Piku' starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan. However, now what's creating buzz is the fact that Dippy, who was rumoured to be starring opposite Greek God Hrithik Roshan in a film has declined the offer. According to DNA, the actress, who was reported to be featuring in a Yash Raj film with Hrithik has walked out of the project. Interestingly, while Dippy has made her exit from the project, the makers have roped in another big star to cast in the film. It is none other than her 'Piku' co-actor Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier, when Deepika had hosted a success bash for 'Piku', she had not invited senior Bachchan and even apologised for forgetting such a huge star. But now that Dippy had a chance of sharing the screen space with him again, we wonder what made her exit the project?