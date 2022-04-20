Deepika Padukone is grateful after she hits 50 million followers mark on Instagram

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone on Tuesday crossed 50 million followers mark on Instagram and expressed gratitude for the love and support from fans.

The actor took to social media platform and re-posted a series of Instagram stories by fans, which included her pictures, video montages and even letters to mark the occasion.

Deepika, 34, wrote she was "grateful" for hitting the milestone.

The actor was seen earlier this year in director Meghna Gulzar's drama Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Her next film is with Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra and it also feature actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

The film was scheduled to go on floors in Sri Lanka but got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

—PTI