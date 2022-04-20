Deepika Padukone finds her style sense boring

New Delhi:�From her outfits in movies to red carpet outings, Deepika Padukone's style is admired and desired by young girls and the actress credits "professionals" for it as she admits her own style sense is boring. The 29-year-old actress said she does not put much effort into clothes and styling and, in fact, finds herself most comfortable in gym wear. "My personal sense of style is boring. I really don't believe I have any personal sense of style and that's why I am dependent on professionals, who do a fantastic job. I don't take any credit for (being praised for her style) I have been fortunate to be in the business where you have access to amazing people," Deepika said here at the launch of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2015. "I don't really put in much effort in dressing up on a daily basis. I like to feel very comfortable when I dress up. I am mostly in very loose clothes and my latest thing now is to be in gym wear. I think it is the easiest," she said. The fashion tour collaborated with Eros International and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Bajirao Mastani", which has been styled by designer Anju Modi. The song "Deewani Mastani" was also launched at the event with a preview of the track.