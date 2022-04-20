Deepika Padukone CAN�T WAIT to start shooting with The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev!

Deepika took off to Toronto, Canada, to shoot for the film earlier this month, and has been keeping her fans updated about her Hollywood sojourn through photographs and videos. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut project xXx: The Return of Xander Cage with action star Vin Diesel, says she is looking forward to meet her female co-star Nina Dobrev. When Dobrev tweeted �Happy to be home.. Looking forward to starting XXX this week�, Deepikaalso responded to it by writing �Can�t wait to see you Nina! @ninadobrev @Deejaycar�. Deepika took off to Toronto, Canada, to shoot for the film earlier this month, and has been keeping her fans updated about her Hollywood sojourn through photographs and videos.

Happy to be home Looking forward to starting XXX this week pic.twitter.com/pTp3rMepRH � Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) February 21, 2016

Her boyfriend and apunka Bajirao actor Ranveer Singh also met her during his short trip to Toronto. Her parents too would visit her soon. Deepika�s co-star Diesel is posting pictures from the set nearly every day, hiking our exciting. Recently, he posted a shirtless picture of himself , showing off his tattoo-covered abs, while Deepika was see wearing a bold black leather outfit which not just shows her washboard abs but also some temporary tattoos for a power-packed look. The new film will follow Diesel�s Xander Cage who returns to the National Security Agency after an eight-year absence. In �xXx: The Return of Xander Cage�, Samuel L. Jackson is back as Augustus Gibbons, with Ruby Rose, Jet Li, Conor McGregor and Tony Jaa joining the cast. D.J. Caruso is taking the director�s seat, and F. Scott Frazier has written the script. No official release date is set for the movie yet.