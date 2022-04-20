Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman, Ratan Tata share life experiences on TV

Mumbai: From actress Deepika Padukone to music maestro AR Rahman and industrialist Ratan Tata, a slew of renowned celebrities will be seen sharing their life experiences on the second season of Mega Icons.

The upcoming National Geographic series will bring viewers closer to these personalities through exclusive and intimate interviews featuring them as well as their close ones.

In the episode featuring Deepika, fans will also get to see Ranveer Singh talking about his wife.

"She was going through some kind of emotional turmoil that she was not even aware of and it kept evolving the performer in her. It started coming out in her performances," Ranveer says in the teaser of "Mega Icons".

The liofe story of late Indian American astronaut Kalpana Chawla will feature in the show.

"The series seeks to inspire and motivate the youth by diving deep into the lives of these successful personalities, to find the answer to an elusive question: What made them who they are today?" said Anuradha Aggarwal, Head (Infotainment and Kids), Star and Disney India, about "Mega Icons Season 2", to be premiereed on September 20.—IANS