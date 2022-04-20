Deepika Padukone's 'xXx' co-star wants to do Bollywood film

Los Angeles:��Australian actress Ruby Rose, who is sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in upcoming film "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage", has expressed her desire to star in a Bollywood movie. Rose says that after knowing Deepika she feels like working in a Bollywood film. "Hanging out with @deepikapadukone has made me really want to do a Bollywood film," the 30-year-old actress tweeted. Rose also shared a video on Instagram of her grooving to a Honey Singh song with Deepika. "When @deepikapadukone won't teach you how to be Bollywood but you try and improvise but then you have to actually shoot a serious scene also.. #lovethisgirl #webadiswear," she captioned the video. "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage", directed by DJ Caruso, will hit theatres on January 20, 2017.