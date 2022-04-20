Deepika nominated for Teen Choice Awards alongside Gal Gadot

London: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been nominated in Teen Choice Awards for her breakthrough role in "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" and the actress will compete with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot for the trophy.







Deepika, 31, has been nominated in the Choice Action Movie Actress category for essaying the role of xXx agent Serena Unger, who helps Xander Cage in saving the world in the DJ Caruso directed film.





The official Twitter page for Teen Choice Awards posted a photo of the nominations.





Her co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose, who had key roles in the movie, are also nominated.





Others competing in the category are Michelle Rodriguez for "Fate of the Furious" and Kaya Scodelario for "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales".





Deepika's co-star and film's lead actor Vin Diesel has also been nominated for Choice Action Movie Actor.





DJ Caruso recently confirmed that Deepika will return for the sequel of "XxX: Return of Xander Cage".

PTI