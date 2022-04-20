Deepika, Mallya inspired Bhandarkar's 'Calendar Girls'

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar says he was inspired by Deepika Padukone and business tycoon Vijay Mallya for his upcoming film "Calendar Girls". The 46-year-old helmer, known for films like "Corporate", "Fashion", "Heroine", "Traffic Signal", "Page 3", is back at the Box Office with his new film which will release on September 25. "We have taken inspiration from a lot of people like Vijay Mallya... Who launches calendar every year. I share good relationship with him. Deepika (Padukone) who herself was a calender girl," Madhur told reporters here at the trailer launch of the movie. "When I flipped the pages of calender (launched by Mallya) I was intrigued to know more about them... How it gives them a platform to get noticed. I did speak to Vijay (Mallya) that I am making a film like this. I plan to show him the film," the "Corporate" director said. It revolves around models who gain popularity after featuring in famous calendars. "The film is 75 per cent (based on real life) and 25 per cent fiction. We have shown what happens in the life of calender girls... What options they choose ahead for their career, the struggles they go through and how their life changes," he added. The trailer of the film also shows connection between the modelling and the cricket world. On this Madhur says, "I have picked up things from newspapers... Issues that go around us. Films are reflection of society. I am not being judgemental." The "Chandni Bar" director also clarified that he is not pro or against the world of calender girls. "Every profession has good and bad sides. I am not being judgemental. The film is just the ice berg there are things that I can't show," he added. Bhandarkar said he wanted U/A certificate for "Calendar Girls". "We wanted the youth of this country to see the film. Those present on the Censor Board committee have liked the film and told me I should not dilute or butcher the film from reality," he said.