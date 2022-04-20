Deepika Kumari leads Jharkhand to recurve gold in National Games

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist Deepika Kumari steered Jhakhand to two team gold medals in the recurve archery events but stunningly missed out on an individual podium finish even as the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) continued to stay on course for a hat-trick of overall titles on the eighth day of competitions in the 35th National Games here today. SSCB were perched firmly at the top in overall medal standings with a total of 78 -- 48 gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze. Maharashtra remained second on account of lesser gold medals with a total tally of 91 (27 gold, 37 silver and 27 bronze), followed by Haryana (27 gold, 18 silver and 7 bronze). At the archery arena in Kochi, the action concluded with the recurve events in which Jharkhand swept the women's competition, winning three gold medals (women's team, mixed team and individual). Jharkhand, spearheaded by Deepika, beat Manipur, which featured veteran Bombayla Devi among others, in both the women's team and mixed team finals to emerge on top. The individual gold was brought in by Laxmi Rani Majhi, who sailed past Satbir Kaur Saini of Assam 7-3 in the summit clash. Deepika, a former world number one, finished fourth in the individual event after losing the bronze medal playoff 2-6 to Uttar Pradesh archer Seema Verma. The mixed team and the women's team bronze went to Bengal, featuring the likes of seasoned Dola Banerjee. The eastern state got the better of Assam in both the playoffs. The men's team gold was grabbed by Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Assam and SSCB respectively. In athletics, which began today, favourites and hosts Kerala suffered a setback on the very first day when star long jumper Ranjith Maheshwary failed to make the finals after being disqualified for false starts in the qualifying round this morning. The women's high jump final went on expected lines and Karnataka's Sahana Kumari, the national record holder in the event, completed a hat-trick of gold medals at the Games. She cleared 1.80m, which was way below her best of 1.92m but good enough for a top finish. West Bengal's Swapna Kumari whisked the silver after clearing 1.67m on account of lesser attempts as Madhya Pradesh's Mallika Mondal, who also cleared the same height, settled for bronze. At the archery arena in Kochi, the action concluded with the recurve events in which Jharkhand swept the women's competition, winning three gold medals (women's team, mixed team and individual). Jharkhand, spearheaded by Deepika, beat Manipur, which featured veteran Bombayla Devi among others, in both the women's team and mixed team finals to emerge on top. The individual gold was brought in by Laxmi Rani Majhi, who sailed past Satbir Kaur Saini of Assam 7-3 in the summit clash. Deepika, a former world number one, finished fourth in the individual event after losing the bronze medal playoff 2-6 to Uttar Pradesh archer Seema Verma. The mixed team and the women's team bronze went to Bengal. The eastern state got the better of Assam in both the play-offs. The men's team gold was grabbed by Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Assam and SSCB respectively. Former Asian Games silver-medallist Tarundeep Rai (SSCB) clinched the indiviodual gold by beating teammate Gurucharan Besra in a shoot-off. Delhi's Dheeraj ended up as the bronze-medallist after beating Jhakhand's Bulbul Marandi 4-2. Elsewhere, SSCB were the dominant force in men's triathlon, walking away with both the individual as well as the team gold medals. Minachandra won the individual gold before teaming up with Dilip and Gurudatt to finish on top in the team competition. The individual silver and bronze went to Dilip and Manipur's Mahesh respectively, while Goa (Mani Singh, Bishworjit Singh and Dhiraj) and Manipur (Mahesh, Sushil Singh and Dewanjit Singh) took the second and third spot in the team final. The women's triathlon was expectedly swept by Gujarat's Pooja Chaurushi, the first Indian to win an international triathlon championship -- the South Asian Championships in 2014. She won the individual gold, before combing with Pallavi and Pragnya to nab the team gold as well. The individual silver and bronze went into Manipur's kitty through Linthoingambi and Rani Devi respectively. The second and third position in the team event, on the other hand, were claimed by Maharashtra (Poonam, Chaitrali and Tejashree) and Madhya Pradesh (Inu Ramprasad, Neha and Aarti). The individual and team events in triathlon comprise of a 1500m swim, a 40km cycling race and finally a 10km run. In wushu, SSCB's Sajan Lama notched up the men's Taolu (Nanquan) gold with 9.26 points, followed by Manipur's Punshiba Mayangallambam (9.03 points). Jharkhand's Deepak Bahadur (7.73) finished a distant third. The women's gold in this event was jointly presented to Manipur's L. Sanatombi chanu and Uttar Pradesh's K Rita Devi, both of whom ended up with 9.56 points. Madhya Pradesh's Sakshi Vaidya was second with 7.56 points, while Jharkhand got the bronze here too through Minu Munda (6.86 points). The canoeing and kayaking competitions also kicked off in Alappuzha and SSCB picked up two gold medals (1000m men singles kayak (K1m) and 1000m men singles canoe (C1m) to start with. The 1000m women doubles canoe (C2w) went to Madhya Pradesh, while the top position in women double kayak (K2w) was notched up by Andaman and Nicobar. At the badminton courts in Kochi, Kerala and Telangana will lock horns in the final of women's team event. While Telangana defeated Goa 2-0, Kerala went past Maharashtra by a similar margin. In fencing, Kerala notched up both the men's epee individual and women's sabre gold medals. The men's gold went to Dilna and C A Bhavani Devi was on top in the women's event.