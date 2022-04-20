Deepika is being productive in the times of COVID-19

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is utilising her time at home for productivity in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a photograph of her wardrobe and said that she is busy cleaning it.

"Productivity in the time of COVID-19!?? #cleaning #wardrobe," she captioned the image.

On the film front, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan''s "83". She will be seen sharing screen space with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

"''83", narrates the story of India''s first-ever World Cup cricket victory in 1983. Ranveer plays the team''s captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays Kapil''s wife Romi.

--IANS