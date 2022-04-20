Deepika calls hubby Ranveer centre of her universe

Mumbai: In her latest Instagram post, Deepika Padukone has turned on the mush factor for hubby Ranveer Singh, who turned 35 on Monday.

Deepika posted a black and white picture where the couple is seen making a champagne toast. Along with the picture, she left a love note.

"The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I''ll tell you in person! I Love You! #happybirthday," Deepika wrote the image, which currently has a whopping 2.5 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Deepika and Ranveer started dating while filming "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" in 2012. The two were later seen sharing screen space in "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat".

The couple tied the knot in 2018 at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy.

Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan''s "83", where he plays the former Indian captain Kapil Dev and she is Kapil''s wife Romi.

--IANS