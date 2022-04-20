Deepak Mishra, Shahid Shown The Doors By Akhilesh

Lucknow: Axe has started to fall on the Shivpal Singh Yadav's supporters when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today expelled five leaders, including two closest supporters of Shivpal. Uttar Pradesh SP president Naresh Uttam on the directives of party president has expelled former General Secretary Deepak Mishra and spokesperson Mohammed Shahid. Mr Mishra was the most powerful leader of the party when Shivpal was the state president. Shahid too was the face of the party in Shivpal's regime. The other expulsions were Rajesh Yadav of Hardoi, former Noida Mahanagar president Ramesh Yadav and former Noida Yuvjan Sabha president Kallu Yadav. Mr Uttam said the leaders have been expelled for their ''anti-party'' activities. The action comes after Shivpal announced to form a new political front Samajwadi Secular Morcha to be headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav. UNI