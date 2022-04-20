Deepak Hooda spoils Delhi party

New Delhi : Delhi Daredevils cannot be faulted for being crestfallen. In front of a deafening crowd, and growing anticipations, their opponents Rajasthan Royals needed three runs off the last ball. Angelo Mathews and captain JP Duminy took their time to set the field but Tim Southee still found a way to brilliantly pierce the cover field. Within seconds Royals had spoiled Daredevils homecoming with a three-wicket victory. For their second successive match, Daredevils had lost in the last ball. As a stunned Daredevils struggled to move from their place, it mattered little that a while ago in the 19th over Imran Tahir had shifted the momentum towards them by taking two wickets, celebrating with his customary sprint through the ground and thumping his chest. It was Daredevils� 11th straight loss. Put in, they had put up a concerted batting effort to raise a competitive 184/3 but Royals inspired by an all-round performance by a 19-year-old Deepak Hooda (54), declared the man of the match, completed the chase in a tense encounter. Unchanged, Royals were quick to go off the blocks before Mathews provided the breakthrough by dismissing Sanju Samson. The leg-spin duo of Amit Mishra and Imran Tahir then reduced Royals to 78/4 with Royals batsmen failing to read their googlies, accounting for Steven Smith, Karun Nair and Stuart Binny. But Rahane stood firm and found a good companion in Hooda, who immediately set off with powerful strikes. Mathews was struck for two fours and a six while Unadkat was hot for two consecutive sixes. He was further helped by a sloppy Daredevils fielding that gave him two lives. Yuvraj missed his run out chance and Manoj Tiwary dropped him at deep mid-wicket boundary. However, Tahir again threw Royals� chase off track by getting Rahane stumped. Hooda and James Faulkner went about in clinical fashion. Tahir�s heroics pushed the match to the brink but Royals were not to let go. Desperate to break their losing spree Daredevils made three changes, including Albie Morkel making way for Mathews. As expected Duminy and Yuvraj Singh came in at No. 3 and No. 4. Youngsters Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer gave a powerful start. The pitch, with a sprinkling of grass, stayed true despite overnight and morning showers and Daredevils openers raced to 44 runs in four overs. As had been in the past, a rampaging Agarwal took one chance too many and gave a straight catch to leg-spinner Pravin Tambe in the fifth over. Tambe and off-spinner Hooda arrested the run flow before Iyer broke free with some quality strikes even as Duminy held up one end. Chris Morris sent Iyer back off a slower ball which he mistimed to mid-off. Yuvraj Singh played his part, albeit briefly, which included two meaty blows over the rope against James Faulkner in the 16th over. But he, too, departed in the same fashion when Morris in the next over lured him with a short ball and Nair taking a spectacular catch at backward square boundary. Mathews, dropped by Rahane when on 2, provided the much needed thrust with lusty hits before Duminy joined him with two sixes in the last over to take Daredevils to a fighting total. It, though, didn�t prove to be enough.