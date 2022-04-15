Deepak Chahar Might Lose All Of His Rs 14 Cr For The IPL 2022 Season Because Of Injury

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pace bowler Deepak Chahar could lose a major chunk of his IPL money -- perhaps all of the Rs 14 crore he got in the IPL mega auction -- if the latest injury setback keeps him out of IPL 2022 for the entire season.

Chahar was the second-most expensive player at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru after Ishan Kishan, being bought for the mindboggling sum for the next three years by the four-time IPL champions for his ability to swing the new ball both ways and also bowl the knuckle ball. He is also capable of big hits down the order.

Chahar has been a key player for CSK in the past couple of years and his absence has already hurt the balance of the Ravindra Jadeja-led side in the ongoing IPL. His potential return to IPL 2022 remains doubtful after he recently suffered a back injury during his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The seriousness of the injury remains to be ascertained, as it has been learned that CSK are yet to get a formal report from BCCI. The 29-year old had also suffered a quadricep tear during India's T20I series against the West Indies in February and the pacer has been at the NCA for more than a month now, recovering from his injury.

However, the back injury is likely to further damage Chahar's chances of a return to the IPL, considering the BCCI and the Indian team management would want him to be at his best as India prepare for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin in October in Australia.

As per the IPL rules, the auction amount of the player is called his salary and the tax is also deducted accordingly. This entire amount goes into the player's account, according to a report in ndtv.in.

The auction amount is for one year. For example, if a player is bought for Rs 14 crore, he will get this amount every year and Rs 42 crore will be paid to him for three years. If a player remains available for the entire season, he gets paid the full amount. It doesn't matter how many matches he plays.

In 2013, Australian limited-overs specialist Glenn Maxwell was bought by Mumbai Indians for around Rs six crore. Though he played only three matches, he got paid in full. But in the event of a player getting injured before the start of the season, the franchise does not pay him any amount. If a player is available for a certain number of matches in the season, usually 10 per cent of the total amount is paid, according to the report.

If a player reports for the team camp and gets injured before the start of the season, and does not take part in any further matches, he still gets 50 per cent of the auction amount. If a player gets injured during the tournament, the franchisee bears the cost of his treatment.

—IANS