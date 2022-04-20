Deep depression remains static, heavy rains lash Chennai, central, southern TN

Chennai: Heavy rains lashed Chennai, central and southern districts of Tamil Nadu, as Cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which weakened into a Deep depression, remained practiclaly stationary during the past three hours near Ramanathapuram.
A bulletin issued by the Met office here on Friday said
the Deep Depression over the Gulf of Mannar close to
Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically
stationary during the past three hours and lay centered
about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km
west-south west of Pamban and 160 km northeast of
Kanniyakumari.
The associated wind speed is about 55-65 gusting to
75 kmph.
It is likely to move slowly west-southwestwards and cross
the Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts
during the next six hours with wind speed of 50-60 gusting
to 70 kmph.
It is very likely to weaken further into a Depression with a
wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmp) during the
next 12 hours.
Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a
few places is likely to occur over south Tamilnadu and
at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe during the
next 24 hours.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is also
very likely over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
during the same period.
The Met office has issued yellow alert to South Tamil Nadu,
North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe
and to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep as
rainfall would occur at most places with heavy to very
heavy falls at a few places.
Northern districts of Chidambaram in Cuddalore district
and its surrounding areas received close to 30 cm of rain
during the last 24 hrs ending at 0830 hrs this morning.
Meanwhile, heavy rains battered Chennai city, cauvery delta
and southern districts since last night.
The rains, which started last night, poured almost non stop
in Chennai city, resulting in waterlogging of several areas,
besides causing hardship to office-goers.
Several roads and low-lying areas were inundated. In some
areas like West Mambalam and southern suburbs, people
had to wade through knee deep water as them rains continued
on Friday morning, without any respite.
The Tamil Nadu Government has declared a public holiday
for today for six districts in view of the heavy rains and the
southern railway has announced partial cancellation of some
trains heading towards the south and those leaving from
there.
Sources in Chennai airport said, a total of 12 flights to and
from Tuticorin, Madurai and Kochi were cancelled due to
heavy rains.
They said departure of eight flights to destinations like Mumbai,
Kolkata, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Trichy, Dubai and
Abu Dhabi were delayed due to heavy rains.
