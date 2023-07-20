Decomposed body of man found inside house in Delhi

New Delhi: On Thursday, the police said they discovered the decomposing body of a 35-year-old man inside an apartment in the Mehrauli area of south Delhi.

Varun Prakash Singh, a resident of the Panchvati Apartment in Mehrauli, was confirmed to be the victim.

A neighbour informed the police after a foul smell emanated from the house.

It was discovered that Singh was home alone and had locked himself out, according to a senior police official.

"It doesn't look to be a murder as of now, however, action under 174 CrPC is being taken. Any further action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report," the police officer added.—Inputs from Agencies