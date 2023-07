Karachi: On Sunday, a group of dacoits in the southern Pakistani province of Sindh used rocket launchers to attack a Hindu temple, the second such attack on a Hindu temple in less than two days.

The Hindu minority in the Kashmore district of the Sindh province was attacked when their modest temple and nearby homes were vandalised.

Friday night, despite the presence of a large police presence, bulldozers destroyed the Mari Mata Temple in Karachi's Soldier Bazar.—Inputs from Agencies