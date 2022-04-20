Declare legal fraternity priority group for vaccination: TN Advocates Assn

Chennai: Expressing shock at the omission of the members of the legal fraternity from the priority group to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu Advocates Association on Monday demanded their inclusion in the first stage of vaccination.

It also threatened the central and state governments of legal action if their demand is not met.

In a statement issued here, the association's S. Prabhakaran said the Central and state governments should immediately declare legal fraternity as essential service personnel and include them in the list of priority groups eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in the first phase itself.

Prabhakaran also said the Association will approach competent judicial forums and obtain necessary judicial orders and directives if lawyers and judicial officers are not declared priority professionals eligible for inoculation in the first phase.

—IANS