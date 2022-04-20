Decision on exams in UP universities on July 2

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government will take the decision on whether to hold the university exams or not on July 2.

"The UGC will issue guidelines by July 1. The UP government will follow these and announce its decision on July 2," said Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio.

Sources said that the four-member committee appointed by the government on the issues, has "strongly" recommended against holding examinations during the pandemic.

The four-member committee headed by Meerut University Vice Chancellor A. K.Taneja and comprising the Vice Chancellors of three more state universities, has submitted its report recommending that exams should be cancelled.

If the government accepts the committee''s recommendation, then about 48 lakh students would be promoted as per an accepted formula.

The Lucknow University has already announced that examinations will begin from July 7 and various student groups have been protesting against the decision.

After Unlock 1.0, some universities issued fresh date sheets, but the move was strongly opposed both, by students and teachers.

The government then set up the four-member committee to recommend whether it would be possible to conduct examinations or not.

It may be recalled that all universities and schools in the state were closed from March 17 due to the corona pandemic and most of the educational institutions are now running online classes.

