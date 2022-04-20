Decision Against Simultaneous Polls In J-K Indicates 'Failure' Of Modi Govt's Kashmir Policy: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said the decision against holding Assembly polls along with Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir indicated the "failure" of the Kashmir policy of the Narendra Modi government.

Her comments came after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Sunday announced that there will be no simultaneous elections in J-K for security reasons. "Denying J&K Assembly's simultaneous poll with the Lok Sabha is the poor reflection and indicative of Modi government's failure of Kashmir policy. Forces are surely capable of holding a poll for both on the same day much to the relief of people. Centre's logic is poor and BJP's excuse is childish," Mayawati tweeted. "BJP relying on nationalism and national security as LS poll issue, ignoring the much-touted issue of 'Vikas'. No problem, but BJP first satisfy masses what happened to poll promise of 'Achche din' to crores of poor, laborers, farmers, unemployed. 'Vikas' agenda gone, voters apathy is palpable," she added. Addressing the media in the national capital, Arora said, "The Commission has been continuously accessing the prevailing condition in the state. Based on input, the constraint of availability of central forces and other logistics, the requirement of forces for the security of candidates in wake of recent violence and keeping other challenges in mind EC has decided at this stage to announce only the schedule of Parliament election in Jammu and Kashmir."