Debt-Ridden Labourer Commits Suicide In UP

Hamirpur: A 50-year-old labourer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree here as he was unable to repay loans taken for his daughter''s wedding, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdas Savita, a resident of Kuchhechha village in Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

He was found hanging from a tree in the village on Wednesday morning, police said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem. His family told police that some days ago, Ramdas had borrowed money for his daughter''s wedding from some lenders who were pressuring him to repay it. —PTI