Debris Piles Up In Amori Village Near National Highway After Heavy Rainfall

Champawat: Amid incessant rain in Uttarakhand, debris piled up near National Highway 9 in Amori village, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier on September 1, the Almora-Haldwani Road National Highway in Uttarakhand was blocked for vehicular traffic due to debris near Kwarb Bridge, an official said.

Meanwhile, on August 25, an injured person was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after being trapped on the Badrinath highway due to falling debris in the Chamoli district, officials said.

According to the SDRF, information was received by Kotwali in Joshimath that an injured person had been trapped due to falling debris near the Pagalnala area of Chamoli district.

An SDRF team immediately reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation in pitch-dark night.

Subsequently, the injured person was rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. —ANI