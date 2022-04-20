Debina Bonnerjee enjoys doing fantasy fiction genre

Mumbai: Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who is currently portraying the villainous role of Mallika on "Aladdin", feels that fantasy fiction genres like these are great fun to be associated with.

"Over the years I have experienced some great opportunities of playing multiple roles on screen in different genres, but the fantasy fiction genre which I am a part of right now is what I really enjoy working on," Debina said.

She feels the best part about being in this kind of a space is that she can experiment with her character in any way she wants to.

"She can fly, she can become invisible and anything else that she wants to, because this beat is all about fantasy in a fictional world, which can showcase anything to make it look larger than life according to the conceptualisation! And that''s what I am thoroughly enjoying doing so with my role in ''Aladdin''," she said.

She is known for her roles in TV shows like "Ramayan" and "Vish: A Poisonous Story".

--IANS