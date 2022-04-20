Deaths Continue To Dominate U'khand's Covid Graph, 188 Today









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 16, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload leapfrogged to 2,87,286 on Sunday as 4,496 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,98,530 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 78,802. The state's toll zoomed up to 4,811 as 188 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,143. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 5,034. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 69.11%, but it was far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,248 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Pauri Garhwal followed with 572, 498, 393 and 391 respectively. That apart, 356 cases were detected in Rudraprayag, 351 Uttarkashi, 211 Chamoli, 153 Bageshwar, 117 Nainital, 100 Pithoragarh, 65 Almora and 41 in Champawat.



