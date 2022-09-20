Death toll in catastrophic Pakistan flooding reaches 1,559

Islamabad: The overall death toll in Pakistan from the devastating floods has increased to 1,559, with 12,850 others injured, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.





In the last 24 hours, 15 new fatalities were reported, all in the worst-hit Sindh province, reports Xinhua news agency citing the NDMA as saying.





The victims included a child and three women.





The heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods since mid-June have also destroyed a total of 1,979,485 houses, while an estimated 973,632 livestock has perished in the rains across the country, according to the latest NDMA figures.





It further added that 12,716 km of roads and 374 bridges were damaged.





Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organisations, volunteers and NGOs were underway in the affected areas.

