Death Toll In Azamgarh Liquor Tragedy Rises To 5

Azamgarh: With the death of two more persons, the death toll in the liquor tragedy in the district climbed to five on Tuesday, while 46 people are undergoing treatment, officials said.

The victims had allegedly consumed country-made liquor bought from a government vend in Ahraula area.

Addressing a joint press conference with Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi said five people have died after consuming the liquor. The condition of six of the 46 hospitalised people was stated to be critical.

The SP said that a total of five cases have been registered in the case and four persons including Rangesh Yadav have been detained so far.

Rangesh is a close relative of SP leader and former MP Ramakant Yadav, according to locals. When asked about his name figuring in the case, Yadav said it is being done as part of a conspiracy against him during election time.

Arya, when asked about Yadav’s name coming up in the case, said whosoever is involved in the matter will not be spared. A detailed probe is on in the matter, he added. The incident had taken place on Sunday evening when villagers consumed country-made liquor bought from the shop in the Mahul Nagar panchayat area.

Additional Chief Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy had suspended Neeraj Singh (inspector, Azamgarh), Suman Kumar Pandey (excise constable, Azamgarh) and Rajendra Pratap Singh (excise constable, Azamgarh) in the matter. The DM had said that cases under the NSA and the Gangster Act will be initiated against those found guilty.

