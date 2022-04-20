Death toll from landslides in Indonesia reaches 13

Jakarta: The death toll from landslides in a village in Indonesia's province of West Java reached 13 on Sunday, local officials said.

"The rescue team found two other victims who died in the landslides, bringing the death tally to 13 until 1 p.m. (local time)," Deden Ridwansyah, the head of provincial capital Bandung's Search and Rescue Agency, told news portal Detik.com on Sunday.

Rescuers are still conducting searches for more victims in the landslides at Cihanjuang village in West Java on Sunday afternoon.

—ANI