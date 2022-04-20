Death toll due to Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 67

Gaza: Fatalities in the Gaza Strip due to strikes by Israeli armed forces has risen to 67, the enclave's Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The ministry claimed that among those dead, 17 are children.

The Israeli strikes have left 388 Palestinians injured, including 115 children and 50 women.

Israel and Palestine's Hamas have exchanged hundreds of rocket strikes since Monday night. This confrontation was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.

—UNI