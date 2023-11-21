Death threats to PM, Yogi and to blast Mumbai hospital

Security Alert: Mumbai Police foil death threats against PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath, arrest suspect Kamran Khan in a swift operation.

Mumbai: An anonymous person called up the Mumbai Police Control Room and allegedy issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said here on Tuesday.



The caller, who had dialled the police control number late on Monday night, also threatened to blow up the government-run Sir J. J. Hospital in Mumbai.



Moving into action, the Azad Maidan Police managed to track the caller and picked him from the Sion area of south-central Mumbai early Tuesday.



The youth, identified as one Kamran Khan, has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.



Further investigations including the motives behind the threat calls, are underway, said the official.

—IANS