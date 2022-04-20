Death Threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Lucknow Court Denies Bail to Accused

A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Durg Narayan Singh also denied bail to Sayed Mohammed Faisal, who had allegedly issued threats for the release of Kamran Amin Khan.

On May 23, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested Khan in Mumbai for allegedly threatening to kill the CM.

The Uttar Pradesh Police's social media helpdesk had received a WhatsApp message on May 22, in which the sender allegedly threatened to kill Adityanath in a bomb blast, an official had said.

The UP Police alerted the Maharashtra ATS after the message was traced to Mumbai following which the sender was tracked down and arrested.

