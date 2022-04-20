Death Rate From Corona Less Than 1% In Uttarakhand: Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh conducted a Press Conference in the Media Centre, Dehradun on Tuesday in which he said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in India is 2 lakhs while it is only 1000 in Uttarakhand. In this way Uttarakhand has only 1% of the country's Coronavirus cases. One fourth of the people who tested positive in Uttrakhand have recovered. Total active cases till Tuesday are 746. The number of deaths are 7 and these patients had been suffering from other serious diseases. The death rate from COVID- 19 in the country is 2.83% while it is less than 1% in Uttarakhand. The doubling rate is improving day by day. The Chief Secretary said that it is very important to have contact tracing to fight Coronavirus. Till now only 4000 contact tracing have been conducted. The facilities are being increased in the state and the number of beds is now 14000. The number of active cases is 746 and the number might increase in the coming days. But there is no need to panic as the preparations are very good. He said that 95% of the infected persons do not have any symptoms or show very mild symptoms. Most of the infected persons have travel history and there is no community transmission. The Chief Secretary said that they have identified 75 cities that are among the hotspot of Coronavirus. All the people coming from the cities would have to remain in institutional quarantine for 7 days. They would be allowed to go for home quarantine for 14 days if they have very mild symptoms. Those who come from outside the state for those who want to travel within districts would have to get themselves registered. Permission would have to be taken for going to the red zone or for returning from back from there. The Chief Secretary said that 2.6 lakh people are working under MGNREGS in the state. 11,000 new job cards and 7000 people have been provided work. Secretary Health Amit Negi was also present on the occasion







