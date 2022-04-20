Death Of Dalit Scholar Appalling: Mayawati

Lucknow: Expressing her deep condolences on the death of a Dalit law student in Allahabad, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said that the whole community was shocked with the incident, as even after 70 years of independence, higher education was like a far-fetched reality for the Dalits. In a statement released here, Ms Mayawati said she had instructed BSP state president and former minister Ramachal Rajbhar to meet the family of the deceased, express condolences and extend every possible help to the family. Attacking the ruling BJP in the state, the BSP chief said that the violent atmosphere, not only in the state, but in the country was due to the casteist, hate and divisive politics of BJP. She said the youth, specially well-educated, was under depression, due to unemployment after higher studies. UNI