Deadly winds rock Surat; 1 killed, 1 injured

Surat: In the previous two days, high-speed winds have produced serious occurrences in Surat, Gujarat, leading to the death of one man and the injury of another pedestrian.

High winds (45–55 km per hour) have caused damage across the city, including the collapse of multiple hoardings and the uprooting of trees.

Over twenty-five occurrences of tree uprooting and many instances of electric pole damage were reported to the fire department.

In the Wall City area of Nanavat, a part of the roof of an aging building fell on 26-year-old Krunal Jariwala, who was standing below. Wadifalia area resident Jariwala succumbed to his injuries at Surat's SMIMER hospital late on Friday night.

Due to the bad condition of the building and the accompanying heavy winds, the roof collapsed onto him.

In the second incident, a 25-year-old man was hurt when an empty 1,000-liter water tank fell from the fourth floor of the EWS Awas building at Bhestan, which belongs to the Surat Municipal Corporation.

Two people rushed out of an adjacent building to help the man, and the whole thing was caught on CCTV. He had head and back injuries and was rushed immediately to the local hospital. His health has been updated to stable.

Corporation officials in the Udhana A zone have removed empty water tanks from nearby buildings as a precautionary step following the incident.—Inputs from Agencies