Deadly Covid Virus Gobbles Up 151 More Lives In U'khand, Stings Another 8,517









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 6, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 2,20,351 on Thursday as 8,517 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,49,489 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 62,911. The state's toll climbed to 3,293 as 151 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 4,658. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 4,528. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State nosedived to 67.84% against the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 3,123 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar and Nainital followed with 1,130, 1,045 and 847 respectively. That apart, 413 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 389 Uttarkashi, 348 Chamoli, 276 Champawat, 256 Tehri Garhwal, 229 Almora, 212 Pithoragarh, 140 Rudraprayag and 109 in Bageshwar.



