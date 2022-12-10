Deadly Attack On Young Man With 'Paathal'

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Due to a minor argument, some people made a fatal attack on a person from behind with the help of Patal. Due to which the person had serious head injuries, the family members took the blood-soaked person to Rudrapur district hospital for treatment. Seeing the critical condition, the doctors referred the higher center. In the case, the brother-in-law of the victim lodged a complaint in the police station and demanded action. According to the information, Sukesh Ray, a resident of Jaynagar, was having dinner with his two-three friends in front of Jaynagar Inter College on late Friday night. It is alleged that as soon as the victim started coming out after eating food, three people together made a fatal attack on Sukesh from behind. As soon as he was attacked, Sukesh fell down writhing in blood. By then the attackers managed to escape from the spot. Sukesh's brother-in-law Akash Malik reached the information and the injured brother-in-law was admitted to the district hospital. Where the bleeding from Sukesh's head was not stopping. The doctors somehow gave first aid and referred him as the matter was serious. At the same late night, Akash Malik gave a complaint in the police station and demanded action. In the absence of the station head, sub-inspector Naveen Joshi told that the matter is being investigated. Till the time of writing the news, no case has been registered in the matter.