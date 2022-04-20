Dead nurse listed for Covid vaccine in UP

Ayodhya: A dead nurse has been registered here as a frontline worker who will receive a shot of the Covid vaccine in the first phase of inoculation.

The list, which has been prepared by the state Health Department for Ayodhya's Dufferin Hospital, mentions the names of three nurses, one of whom is dead, the other one has retired and the third nurse has resigned. All of them are part of the list of the persons who will get the vaccine.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has now ordered a probe in the matter and assured that action will be taken against the responsible officials.

According to the local officials, the names were mistakenly included in the list, which was prepared three months ago and was yet to be updated.

Essential workers in Uttar Pradesh will be vaccinated at 852 centres across the state on January 16, when the national Covid vaccination drive begins.

On Monday, a second dry run for Covid-19 vaccination was conducted at 1,500 centres in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the dry run at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

—IANS