Dead Body Of An Elephant Found In Mohan Forest Range

Maulekhal / Ramnagar: A rotten corpse of a female elephant has been recovered from the Mohan Range of Almora Forest Division, causing alarm in the Forest Department. The elephant's body is thought to be of at least four to five days old. The body was infested with Blow flies, flesh flies, harvester ants etc. The forest department sighed a relief to find that all the parts of the dead body were safe. The prima facia cause of death of the elephant is believed to be natural but the exact cause would only be determined after the result of the post mortem comes. All elephant parts are safe. Officials are considering the death of Hathini prima facie, but the reality will be known only after the post-mortem on Thursday. The viscera of the dead elephant will be sent to Corbett Park for further examination to rule out any foul play. Ranger Sevaram Maurya of Mohan Range said that a guard of the range was patrolling in the forest when at around 12 noon, he saw the elephant's body in the forest, about a km away from the Range office. Information was immediately relayed to the range officials, who in turn informed the Divisional Forest Officer Kundan Kumar. Upon information, the DFO reached the spot from the district headquarters. The DFO has said that the elephant may have died due to natural causes.