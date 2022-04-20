    Menu
    Deactivating my social media handles till Olympics: Bajrang

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Olympic-bound star Indian grappler Bajrang Punia on Monday announced he will be deactivating all his social media accounts until the Games in Tokyo this July-August.

    One of India's biggest medal hopes at the Olympics, Bajrang took to Twitter to announce the decision.

    'I will be shutting all my social media handles starting from today. Now I will meet all of you after the Olympics.... I hope you will continue to shower me with your love..... Jai Hind,' he tweeted in hindi.

    Bajrang, who had qualified for the Olympics after earning a quota at the 2019 World Championships, recently returned from USA after attending a one-month training camp at Cliff Keen Wrestling Club in Michigan.

    The 27-year-old will be seen in action in the UWW ranking series event -- Matteo Pellicone in Italy from Thursday. PTI

