DD telecasts lessons for K'taka students amid Covid scare

Bengaluru: With schools shut due to surging Covid cases across Karnataka, state-run Doordarshan (DD) has began telecasting lessons for students of Class VIII to X through regional channel Chandana, an official said on Monday.

"DD began telecasting lessons for students of Class VIII, IX and X in eight subjects on Chandana till July 31 to keep them engaged as schools remain shut even after summer vacation due to the coronavirus pandemic," a state education department official told IANS here.

The department has drawn a teaching schedule for 10 days and will announce another schedule with effect from August 1 for continuing the telecast until schools are re-opened after lockdown restrictions are eased.

"Unlike online classes through internet for primary and middle school students, telecast of lessons for high school students on the free-to-air Kannada channel will be seen by all in urban and rural areas across the state," said the official of the state department of public instruction.

As per the schedule, each class will be telecast for 30 minutes, covering eight subjects in four hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on week days.

"A unit test will also be held for all the students after the classes conclude in August third week through the channel," said the official.

As the novel programme will cost Rs 1.6 crore, the department has directed its officials at the local level to ensure students who do not have TV sets at home are able to watch the lessons with students having them in the neigbourhood.

