New Delhi (The Hawk): Dozee, a Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its PSU Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) funded start-up offers 'contact-free monitoring of the vital parameters of the patients on a normal bed. The innovation has already resulted in the upgrading of over 4,000 hospital beds for Step-Down ICUs across 35 districts in India. In the last months, Dozee has already served over 30,000 patients, saved over 65,000 nursing hours and prompted over 750 timely ICU transfers through its Early Warning System.

Dozee is an easy to deploy solution to upgrade the normal hospital bed to a Step-Down-ICU. It records the micro-vibrations produced in the heart-beat and respiration cycle using Ballistocardiography when placed under a mattress. The device, using Artificial Intelligence algorithms, converts this data into vital signs like heart rate, respiration rate, and blood pressure. The device has 98.4% proven accuracy as medical-grade products. The device also records Oxygen saturation and ECG using accessories. The data can also be accessed remotely on any smart phone via an app. The data can also be monitored on a central monitoring dashboard.

Dozee also features an AI-powered Early Warning System that sends proactive alerts to clinicians, thereby reducing the nursing staff's workload and improving patient outcomes. The system also provides ICU-grade monitoring to every bed with no inconvenience of wires or electrodes to the patient, thus improving the overall administration for patients' care.

Through its Million ICU initiative, Dozee aims to improve public healthcare by utilising transformative technology to provide high-quality care to every individual. The company aims to upgrade 50,000 public hospital beds into Step-Down ICUs by raising CSR funds from several Indian and International organisations. This initiative will enable the hospitals to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and usher in a rapid and long-term transformation in India's public healthcare infrastructure.

Dozee has been supported in their entrepreneurial journey by DBT, BIRAC through various initiatives like BIG, SEED, LEAP, BioNEST, and others.



